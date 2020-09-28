The working title of the reported 'Borat' sequel has been revealed and hints at a political edge to the film.
The working title of the reported sequel to 'Borat' has been revealed.
According to a filing with the Writer's Guild of America - which has since been removed from its website - the movie will be called 'Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan'.
The name is a joke at the expense of US vice president Mike Pence and could hint at a more political plotline for the film.
Collider reported earlier this month that Sacha Baron Cohen was set to reprise his role as Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev and that the sequel had already been shot.
Plot details are currently vague, but Borat is no longer unknown outside of his home country and now considers himself to be a big star and decides to go ''undercover'' to interview people.
It has been reported that the movie has been screened for figures and the industry and it has been described ''Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen''.
The 48-year-old actor has been seen on social media filming in costume although it is unknown if Larry Charles and Jay Roach, who directed and produced the original movie respectively, are involved in this effort.
It is also unclear which studio will be distributing the movie. The first film was backed by 20th Century Fox, but it is now owned by Disney who historically have not backed adult comedies.
Sacha previously explained how he had to go to more ''extreme'' lengths not to be recognised when making his mockumentary comedy films and TV shows and turned to makeup and special effects designer Tony Gardner.
He said: ''I went to him: 'Do you think you could create prosthetics good enough that they would exist in the real world? Because I can't be touched for three hours.''
