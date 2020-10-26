Wolfgang Van Halen has slammed rumours suggesting he will be taking over as Van Halen's guitarist from his late father Eddie.
The rock legend sadly passed away earlier this month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Following the 'Jump' hitmaker's death, the Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook alleged that “there is a good strong possibility” that Wolfgang, who already plays bass for Van Halen, will step in his father's shoes and play guitar.
However, after being tagged in a post by the site Metal Sludge, who shared the gossip detailing the supposed lineup changes in the band, Wolfgang has fumed that the rumour is a "s***** lie" and disrespectful to the fans and his family.
Wolfgang retweeted the post and wrote: “This is just a s***** lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.
“Anyone peddling this s*** is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family. (sic)"
It was also wrongly claimed that ex-vocalist Sammy Hagar will replace current frontman David Lee Roth, former bassist Michael Anthony will return and drummer Alex Van Halen will remain.
Wolfgang confirmed his father's death on October 6.
He wrote: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.
"I love you so much, Pop. (sic)"
