Wolfgang Van Halen was "hurt" that his late father, EDDIE VAN HALEN, only got a fleeting tribute during the Grammys’ In Memoriam segment.

Following the ceremony on Sunday (14.03.21), the musician revealed he had turned down an offer to perform ‘Eruption’ in honour of his late parent, and explained how he had anticipated there would be a section dedicated to his father and how surprised he was that his “Pop” was only on screen for “15 seconds”.

He wrote on Instagram: "The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the ‘In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself. "It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed.

"I didn't realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost. (sic)"

Wolfgang, 30, insisted the guitar legend would have probably “just laughed it off”, however, his son would like to have a conversation with The Recording Academy to discuss his father’s legacy.

He added: "What hurt the most was that he wasn't even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show.

"I know rock isn't the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it's impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him.

"I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say 'Ehh who gives a s***? He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn't matter.

"I'd love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward. Thank you. (sic)”

The Van Halen guitarist passed away at the age of 65 in October, following a battle with cancer.

Confirming his passing, Wolfgang wrote at the time: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.I love you so much, Pop. (sic)”