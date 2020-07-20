Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has hinted that his father is not done performing yet, despite bandmate David Lee Roth suggesting as much.
The 'Jump' rockers haven't toured since 2015 and the band's singer David Lee Roth recently claimed in an interview with the New York Times that they are unlikely to reunite for a tour again.
He said: ''I don't know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigours of the road again. I don't even want to say I've waited -- I've supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual -- you can't take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it.
''He's a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he's down now for enough time that I don't know that he's going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You're talking to him.''
However, Wolfgang, 29 - who plays bass for the band - has responded on Instagram and hit out at the claims.
Commenting on the article, he wrote: ''Yeah I don't really think that's up for him to decide.''
Eddie has suffered with poor health in recent times, with David stating earlier this year that he was ''not doing well''.
The latter remarked that the 65-year-old guitar legend's health was not good, and suggested his performing ability deteriorated because he hasn't been active since their last reunion tour five years ago.
David claimed: ''Ed's not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill.
''If you have the capacity, it's something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits.''
The 'Hot for Teacher' rocker did not address reports Eddie had allegedly been battling cancer again.
In November, it was claimed the musician was admitted to a medical facility suffering from intestinal issues and abdominal pain, with sources telling TMZ the rocker had experienced a bad reaction to the drugs he is taking to fight throat cancer, but was said to be doing fine.
