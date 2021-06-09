Wolfgang Van Halen says it was important for him to "be his own person" on his debut album.

The son of late Van Halen guitar god EDDIE VAN HALEN - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - has insisted that anyone expecting him to sound just like his father on his upcoming LP 'Mammoth WVH' will be in for a surprise.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "It's as personal as can be.

"Songwriting is a really therapeutic thing for me, so I was working out a lot of stuff with these songs.

"Most of my lyrics are written at something or someone. It's almost like an amalgamation of ... You know how you always win arguments in the shower? It's like that.

"It's like anybody who's ever done me wrong or used me, or lied to me, amalgamate into this one being that I write lyrics at."

Other than recording the record at the same place his father's band laid down many of their hits, 5150 Studios, it's nothing like the 'Jump' band's music.

He explained: "It's a completely different beast. I've never done this before.

"A lot of people have, understandably, preconceived notions about what this must be. Like, 'Oh, he's the son, it must sound exactly like it.' But I've done everything I can to be my own person. And I think it really shows on the album."

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old musician has ruled out performing Van Halen covers.

He added: "It's very freeing to start this path now, rather than doing what everybody would expect me to do, to get out there and just play covers of Van Halen songs. I don't think I'd ever want to do that. Ever."