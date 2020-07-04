Wireless Connect kicked off on Friday (03.07.20) with exclusive performances from Stefflon Don, Saweetie, Gunna, Yungen and Tyga.

As the UK festival was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been replaced with a virtual show with exclusive performances filmed at London's iconic Alexandra Palace and MelodyVR's state-of-the-art Los Angeles studio.

Fans tuned in globally from 5pm BST for a combination of new performances, behind-the-scenes interviews and previous Wireless picks, hosted by Capital XTRA's Yinka.

Speaking to the Wireless Connect global at-home audience, Stefflon Don - who performed a mix of old and new tracks - said, ''I got something for you that I know you're gonna love!'' before launching into 'Boasty' and '16 Shots', plus a debut of new tune 'Miss Me'. She finished with her song 'Hurtin' Me'.

Saweetie performed in LA and said: ''I'm releasing a lot of my new music this year - and my personal favorite is 'Pretty Bitch Freestyle' that I'm dropping on my birthday.''

The first day of the festival also included sets from Tyla Yaweh, Blanco, JB Scofield, 23 Unofficial, ZieZie, Clever, Sam Hemmshaw, Hamzaa, Buddy, Leven Kali, Kara Marni, Alicai Harley, Big Heath and Osh.

Wireless Connect continues over the weekend. It is available to stream for free each day from 5PM BST / 9AM PT / 12PM ET on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app as well as the Wireless YouTube channel.

Viewers are being encouraged to make a donation to Black Lives Matter via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wireless-connect.