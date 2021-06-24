Winston Marshall has announced that he is leaving Mumford & Sons after being embroiled in a Twitter storm earlier this year.
The 33-year-old musician has announced that he will leave the folk rock band after 14 years as he was embroiled in controversy earlier this year for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.
Winston posted a lengthy message on Medium where he recalled his time with the 'I Will Wait' band – which also consists of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - and said that it had been "no easy decision" to leave.
The banjoist wrote: "I loved those first tours. Bouncing off a sweaty stage in an Edinburgh catacomb we then had to get to a gig in Camden by lunch the next day.
"We couldn't fit all four of us and Ted's double-bass into the VW Polo. I think it was Ben who drew the short-straw and had to follow by train with his keyboard. I remember blitzing it down the M6 through the night, the lads asleep beside me.
"We made it but my voice sadly didn't, completely shot by exhaustion, I had to mime my harmonies. Being in Mumford & Sons was exhilarating."
Winston admits that the Twitter storm contributed to his decision to leave the group, after previously revealing that he would be taking a break.
He wrote: "From odysseys through the Scottish Islands to headling Glastonbury, from The Betsy Trotwood to Madison Square Garden. We've done it all.
"What a blessing it was to be so close to such talent as those three lads. I will look back at it all with immense pride and love. However, after much reflection and consideration, I have decided it is time to move on.
"This is a difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm."
