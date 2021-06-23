Winnie Harlow has shared a sneak peek at her upcoming PrettyLittleThing collection that launches next week.
Winnie Harlow has teased her PrettyLittleThing collection.
The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot for the upcoming line, which is set to launch on Tuesday (29.06.21).
She headed to the Bahamas to shoot the campaign - which was creatively directed by Teyana Taylor - for her collection that features tie-dye co-ords and a thigh-split dress.
One image sees Winnie posing red bikini top which is teamed with skintight trousers covered with a tie-dye print and another snap shows her donning a criss-cross crop top and tight mustard yellow trousers.
Speaking on the collaboration PLT CEO, Umar Kamani said: "I have been following Winnie's career for a very long time now and she is the ultimate body positive advocate. I am so delighted we've been able to bring this campaign to life and have had Winnie's involvement from the very start.
"Having Teyana Taylor creatively direct this campaign and be on set with Winnie really enabled us to bring together two powerful females and capture such a vibrant campaign."
The collection comes after Winnie previously said that all sections of the fashion world need to work together to "take accountability" to ensure that the industry is diverse and she hopes that discussions will continue in the future.
She told WWD: "There is a lot of work to be done in terms of representation and diversity within fashion from behind-the-scenes, to, of course, in front of the camera, from the CEO's, to the designers, and all the way to entry-level whether it's a new model or whoever is being hired. I also think that everyone in the fashion industry needs to take accountability so that real change can happen...
"Diversity is an everyday thing. It's not a one-off thing or a trend. I'm hopeful that these discussions are currently being held. We just need to keep the dialogue going."
