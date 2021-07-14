Winnie Harlow teaches her boyfriend about skincare.

The 26-year-old model and activist is passionate about skincare and revealed that she likes to share her expertise with her NBA player Kyle Kuzma, 25.

She told WWD: "We teach other what we’re passionate about. He’s really passionate about painting, and he has me paint with him. I’m passionate about skin care, so I sit him down and do the masks and scrubs on him."

While the pair are equally interested in fashion, Winnie admitted she has a larger clothing collection than her partner.

She said: "Fashion, we both appreciate each other’s style. I have the bigger closet; I have three closets."

Meanwhile, Winnie revealed she is excited that New York Fashion Week is returning in September and she can't wait to walk in her 'Making The Cut' co-star Jeremy Scott's Moschino show.

She said: "I’m walking for Jeremy. Everything stopped and it was nice to have that breather, but we’re ready to get back into the flow."

Jeremy and Winnie have joined 'Making The Cut' as judges this year and Winnie was impressed with the Amazon show's dedication to diversity.

She said: "From everyone filming to the models they chose, they were not just diverse in race and creed, but in size. It was important to the designers to make sure their clothes were fitting multiple sizes."