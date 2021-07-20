Winnie Harlow never gets "bored" with her hair because she can switch up her style with wigs.
Winnie Harlow loves wearing wigs to "express" her different styles.
The 26-year-old fashion model's career means she is forever changing her look, and so wearing a hairpiece is the best way for her to switch up her hair all while protecting her natural locks.
Speaking to Us Weekly, she explained: “Being able to change my hair all the time is a huge part of my life because I am never bored.
“I get to experience so many different looks and try new things and I think that’s what living life is about … I enjoy wearing wigs so that I can achieve all the looks that my career entails and express different styles while protecting my natural hair.”
Meanwhile, Winnie recently revealed she is excited that New York Fashion Week is returning in September and she can't wait to walk in her 'Making The Cut' co-star Jeremy Scott's Moschino show.
She said: "I’m walking for Jeremy. Everything stopped and it was nice to have that breather, but we’re ready to get back into the flow."
Jeremy and Winnie have joined 'Making The Cut' as judges this year and Winnie was impressed with the Amazon show's dedication to diversity.
She said: "From everyone filming to the models they chose, they were not just diverse in race and creed, but in size. It was important to the designers to make sure their clothes were fitting multiple sizes."
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.