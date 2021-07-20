Winnie Harlow loves wearing wigs to "express" her different styles.

The 26-year-old fashion model's career means she is forever changing her look, and so wearing a hairpiece is the best way for her to switch up her hair all while protecting her natural locks.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she explained: “Being able to change my hair all the time is a huge part of my life because I am never bored.

“I get to experience so many different looks and try new things and I think that’s what living life is about … I enjoy wearing wigs so that I can achieve all the looks that my career entails and express different styles while protecting my natural hair.”

Meanwhile, Winnie recently revealed she is excited that New York Fashion Week is returning in September and she can't wait to walk in her 'Making The Cut' co-star Jeremy Scott's Moschino show.

She said: "I’m walking for Jeremy. Everything stopped and it was nice to have that breather, but we’re ready to get back into the flow."

Jeremy and Winnie have joined 'Making The Cut' as judges this year and Winnie was impressed with the Amazon show's dedication to diversity.

She said: "From everyone filming to the models they chose, they were not just diverse in race and creed, but in size. It was important to the designers to make sure their clothes were fitting multiple sizes."