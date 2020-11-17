Winnie Harlow lives in her boyfriend's clothes when she's not on the catwalk.

The 26-year-old model has revealed she borrows pieces from her NBA star beau Kyle Kuzma’s wardrobe all the time because she likes being "comfortable and cosy".

She told Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle website: "I’m not always in the most comfortable outfits at work, so I’m often borrowing my boyfriend’s clothes. I like being comfortable and cosy, and PUMA’s Forever Luxe line accomplishes a lot of that - I could wear these pieces for hours and still feel relaxed and stylish."

Asked to sum up her style, she said: "Comfortable athleisure with a side of glam. I love accessorising my looks to make them feel more feminine."

Meanwhile, the 'America's Next Top Model' alumni admitted that whilst she tries to prioritise well-being, it can be tricky when she's jetting around the world for work, and sometimes she doesn't feel like working out or eating healthy.

She explained: "It’s hard to be disciplined about it. Especially when travelling through different time zones, sleeping patterns are disrupted, food on the go isn’t always the healthiest option, and as for working out, sometimes you’re just too tired after a long day on set. But I try to make it a priority."

Asked what wellness means to her, she said: "Being healthy holistically, working out, eating well, and taking care of myself."

When it comes to fitness and good mental health, Winnie loves to dance away her stresses.

She said: "Being Jamaican, dancing is in my blood and a part of my culture - it’s something I’m always doing with friends and family, whether we’re out or just listening to music at home."