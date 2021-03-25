Winnie Harlow has joined 'Making the Cut' for season two.

The 26-year-old supermodel and Moschino fashion designer Jeremy Scott will appear as judges on the new series of the Amazon Prime fashion competition alongside Heidi Klum and TIM GUNN.

The latter said in a statement: “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of ‘Making the Cut’ and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. “They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.”

The show sees 10 entrepreneurs and designers from across the globe compete for their looks to be made available to buy through Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

Designer Jonny Cota, the owner of streetwear brand Skingraft, was crowned the winner of the first season last year, and as well as selling his pieces through the store, he also bagged a $1 million prize and mentorship.

Meanwhile, Winnie recently revealed she borrows pieces from her NBA star beau Kyle Kuzma’s wardrobe all the time because she likes being "comfortable and cosy".

She said: "I’m not always in the most comfortable outfits at work, so I’m often borrowing my boyfriend’s clothes. I like being comfortable and cosy, and PUMA’s Forever Luxe line accomplishes a lot of that - I could wear these pieces for hours and still feel relaxed and stylish."

Asked to sum up her style, she said: "Comfortable athleisure with a side of glam. I love accessorising my looks to make them feel more feminine."