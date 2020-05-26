Winnie Harlow is reportedly dating NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

The 25-year-old Canadian model is believed to have been seeing the Lakers player during the coronavirus lockdown and romance rumours started after the pair were seen out on a walk holding hands in Los Angeles recently.

A source simply told the New York Post's PageSix column: ''They've been spending a lot of time together.''

Winnie has previously been rumoured to have dated the likes of Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton and rapper Wiz Khalifa, whilst Kyle was linked to Vanessa Hudgens at the start of 2020.

The former 'High School Musical' star - who split from actor Austin Butler after almost nine years of dating in late 2019 - was seen leaving the Lilia Italian restaurant with Kyle in Brooklyn in January.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen laughing as they shared a bottle of red wine at the fancy eatery.

The 24-year-old basketball star and the 31-year-old actress had also exchanged flirtatious comments on social media.

Kyle previously posted alongside an Instagram picture of him on the court: ''Yeaaaa we like thatttt (sic)'', and Vanessa commented: ''Ya we doooo. (sic)''

The brunette beauty was also at one of Lakers' games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and sent her support to the team and Kyle on the app.

She wrote alongside a clip of the hunk: ''Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros (sic)''

Kyle was also linked to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner, also 24, after they were seen on a yacht together last year, though neither of them publicly commented on the rumours.