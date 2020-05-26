Model Winnie Harlow is rumoured to be dating Lakers star Kyle Kuzma after the pair were snapped holding hands on a walk in Los Angeles recently.
Winnie Harlow is reportedly dating NBA star Kyle Kuzma.
The 25-year-old Canadian model is believed to have been seeing the Lakers player during the coronavirus lockdown and romance rumours started after the pair were seen out on a walk holding hands in Los Angeles recently.
A source simply told the New York Post's PageSix column: ''They've been spending a lot of time together.''
Winnie has previously been rumoured to have dated the likes of Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton and rapper Wiz Khalifa, whilst Kyle was linked to Vanessa Hudgens at the start of 2020.
The former 'High School Musical' star - who split from actor Austin Butler after almost nine years of dating in late 2019 - was seen leaving the Lilia Italian restaurant with Kyle in Brooklyn in January.
In pictures obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen laughing as they shared a bottle of red wine at the fancy eatery.
The 24-year-old basketball star and the 31-year-old actress had also exchanged flirtatious comments on social media.
Kyle previously posted alongside an Instagram picture of him on the court: ''Yeaaaa we like thatttt (sic)'', and Vanessa commented: ''Ya we doooo. (sic)''
The brunette beauty was also at one of Lakers' games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and sent her support to the team and Kyle on the app.
She wrote alongside a clip of the hunk: ''Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros (sic)''
Kyle was also linked to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner, also 24, after they were seen on a yacht together last year, though neither of them publicly commented on the rumours.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...