Winnie Harlow updates her make-up routine as her vitiligo changes.

The 25-year-old supermodel has long been in control of beauty regime having been diagnosed with the condition at four years old, but she does have to alter her product use as the pigmentation of her skin moves.

Speaking to Glamour, she said: ''This is a little backstory ... The vitiligo around my eyes has moved a lot in the past few years. So people will always ask me, 'How do you do your make-up?' But it always changes because my skin always changes.

''I used to just put eyeshadow on top of my skin, but as my brown skin is coming back more on my eyes, I naturally have dark circles from both my mom and dad. I couldn't get away from them - I'm going to have dark circles, no matter what. And because that area is coming back brown, it's very, very dark. So, I tend to put concealer and foundation on my eyes before it starts. Because I did that, I warmed up the area a little with a bit of brown eyeshadow, just to not make it look like a flat foundation surface.''

Winnie started experimenting with make-up from a young age as her mother was ''obsessed'' with different beauty products, which promoted the model to once dream of becoming a YouTuber.

The Canadian model said: ''I have so many products, because not only have I always loved products, but my mom's a hairdresser. She's a certified cosmetologist, so I have always been around a lot of hair products, and she has always been obsessed with skin products.

''I used to buy a lot of products, and I'd test them out, see if I liked them. I wanted to be a YouTuber when I was, like, 17, so I always [sit] in the bathroom by myself and talk to my ''audience'' in the mirror. Be like, 'OK, so now we're going to go in with this BB cream.' Yeah, I do all that.''