Wes Nelson never expected his music career to do so well.

The former 'Love Island' contestant always wanted to make records and he's excited to see what the future holds because he's already surpassed anything he dreamed could happen.

Asked if music was always his plan after 'Love Island', he said: "It was always the intention. I suppose you can only have expectations, so I kind of did, but not to this scale, as soon as it did. It’s been really exciting. It’s only the start, it’s by no means the end, I’m excited to see where it goes."

And the 'Say Nothing' singer isn't worried about being labelled because of his reality TV past.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I don’t mind any of the labels people give me, I just know who I am as a person and I’m happy intrinsically with that, whatever people want to see me as they can, I just know that I love making music and I’ll keep going regardless."

The 23-year-old star is delighted to have finally released 'Say Nothing' because it's one of his favourite tracks - and it's a hit with his girlfriend too.

He said: "This is the song I wanted to put out first but I think musically, it’s a bit more advanced so it makes more sense to have made a bit of an impression first.

"We’ve had it a long time, I wrote it when I met my missus. She loves it, it’s cheeky, it’s about when we first met."

Wes is also excited about some future collaborations with "massive, massive artists".

He said: "We’ve got some really, really good collaborations. Some in the states as well – massive, massive artists. Can’t say who, you know I can’t do that.

"There’s an African artist called Adekunle Gold and he’s a really talented musician, I’d love to work with him. In the US, St John is one of my favourite artists. I met up with him in London and we exchanged numbers, so hopefully that will happen."

Catch Wes' performance alongside the likes of Diversity, Fleur East, John Newman, Blessing Annatoria and Kid Rain when highlights from this year's Nickelodeon Slimefest - which was hosted by Jordan & Perri and Max & Harvey - airs on Nickelodeon on Friday 5 November.