'Watchmen' became the first comic book adaptation to win a top prize at the Emmy Awards when it was named Outstanding Limited Series on Sunday (20.09.20).

The HBO series - which is based on a 1986 graphic novel - scooped the accolade ahead of 'Little Fires Everywhere', 'Mrs. America', 'Unbelievable', and 'Unorthodox', much to the delight of creator Damon Lindelof.

Wearing a t-shirt honouring the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre - which was depicted in the show - he said: ''Thank you to every single person who invested nine hours of their life to watch 'Watchmen'.''

He went on to reflect on how ''history is mystery'', a recurrent theme throughout the series.

He said: ''History is mystery, it's broken into a million puzzle pieces and many are missing.

''We know where those pieces are but we don't seek them out because we know finding them will hurt. Sometimes we cause that hurt. Maybe we even benefited from it. But we have to name it before we can repair it.

''Be careful, be clumsy, run hot, stay cool, Be the bull in the China shop. Pick up what you broke and glue it back together. Don't stop until it's great. Affirm it's never great enough. Dissent. Be consistent, embrace paradox. Never contradict yourself.

''And finally, stop worrying about getting cancelled and ask yourself what you're doing to get renewed.''

He ended his speech by dedicating the win to the victims and survivors of the 1921 tragedy.

Damon and Cord Jefferson also scooped Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the show, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was ''surprised'' to take the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for his role on the programme.

The 34-year-old actor beat off competition from his co-stars Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr, as well as 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend' actor Tituss Burgess, and 'Hollywood's Jim Parsons and Dylan McDermott to take the honour.

Thanking his family for their support, he suddenly paused midsentence and exclaimed: ''Man, I'm surprised.''

He then opened up about what the show meant to him.

He said: ''Watchmen was a story about trauma... it was a story about police corruption and brutality.

''But it was also the story about a man who came down to earth to reciprocate to a black woman all the love that she deserved.

''I dedicate this award to all the black women in my life, all the people that believed in me first - that I call my early investors. I love you, I appreciate you, and this one's for you.''

Uzo Aduba paid tribute to her fellow nominees in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category as she won for her role in 'Mrs' America'.

Uzobeat out competition from her co-stars Margo Martindale and Tracey Ulman, as well as 'Watchmen's Jean Smart', Toni Collette from 'Unbelievable' and 'Hollywood' actress Holland Taylor, and was stunned by her win.

She said: ''Wow OK. Mom I won! Thank you very, very much to the Academy. I want to say a huge thank you to the women I worked with on 'Mrs. America across the board, and the women in this category - I love you ladies, you are all exceptional.

''I am beyond grateful. Thank you so much, and let's go change the world. God bless you all. Thank you very, very, very, very much. Wow.

''Oh my god. Mommy? Mommy!''

Earlier in the evening, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie went to Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True' and 'Watchmen's Regina King.