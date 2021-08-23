Vittoria Ceretti has returned as the face of Chanel's fall 2021 make-up collection.

The 23-year-old Italian model - who, according to Vogue Italia, was the most searched model of 2018 - smoulders in the striking new promo shots with a sultry smokey eye.

The campaign showcases the Khaki Harmony, Silver-Grey Harmony, Red-Brown Harmony, and Champagne Harmony palletes, with a focus on "matte or shiny, warm" contrasting looks.

Chanel said: “Contour and light. Chanel is reinventing the rules of make-up with an ultra-sensorial two-step technique for contrasting eye looks. Four deep and rich colour harmonies, emphasided by effects that are matte or shiny, warm or electrifying. An interplay of layering and discord that gives an enigmatic result."

Meanwhile, in other Chanel-related news, Pharrell Williams launched a new mentorship programme with the French fashion house this summer.

The music star's Black Ambition - which offers a series of prizes to "fund bold ideas and companies led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs" - and Chanel joined forces on the two-part initiative featuring mentorships, workshops, and celebrity guests.

The 'Happy' hitmaker said in June: “I am incredibly honoured by Chanel’s support of Black Ambition. Mentorship is a cornerstone of Black Ambition’s mission and is vital to the success of the next generation of Black and Latinx entrepreneurs."

The Women Who Lead panel includes actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede - who runs the lucrative denim brand alongside reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Harper's Bazaar's editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, was put in charge of moderating the panel.

She said: “To the Black Ambition community and future entrepreneurs, I can say that to each and every one of them that I know there’s enough space in the world for them.

“Occupy space. You have come this far. Trust that there is space for you and don’t back down from your dreams.”

The Black Ambition prize finalists are given access to the Chanel leadership community and their experts, who will teach them everything they need to know to get their business off the ground.

Pharrell, 48, told said: “Even when you have a great business plan you might not find the right operators. [The mentorship program] teaches you all of those things. Success really does have a lot of authors. Usually when you say ‘success has a lot of authors’ it’s a dig at people who didn’t do something but are taking the credit. In this particular sense when it comes to running a business, success does have a lot of authors – there are a lot of signatures needed to cosign to get a brand new idea off the ground.”