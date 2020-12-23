Virgil Abloh started his brand, Off-White, as a creative way to investigate a career in architecture.
Virgil Abloh started his fashion brand to pursue architecture.
The 40-year-old designer received a master's degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology but created his brand, Off-White, to "investigate" architecture instead of following a traditional route.
He told Dezeen: "I don't believe in disciplines. We can use our architecture brain and do many things, not just what we're supposed to do.
"I started a career to make a brand to do architecture rather than just work at SOM, or wherever I would have naturally gone starting my architecture career. I made a brand to sort of investigate architecture in a way."
Meanwhile, Virgil previously admitted he is being more productive than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: "We need to show our resilience. This is the time to prove our industry is a valuable one. Not for a second will I cancel, or pause, or take time off the calendar ... Everything on my end will proceed. I'm finding ways to work harder, more efficient. I've started another collection on top of the collection I was working on for June because I have more time. We're at a position now where I think we can realign ourselves with listening to the consumer first and responding, instead of the previous model, which was sort of talking down [to the customer. It's critical that we as designers and institutions and brands realign ourselves with the voice of the people today.
"That means what we traditionally know as a fashion image or an image to market or a video or a glimpse, I think can get more heartfelt. I think it can reflect the real public and humanity in a more seamless way rather than a projected idea of what a fashion image is or a marketing image is or a campaign is."
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
Ringside seats to Hagler vs Leonard and buddying up with Frank Sinatra, U2 have fond memories of their time in Vegas.
He's set to drop his new EP 'Somewhere' in 2021.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...