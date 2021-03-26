Virgil Abloh appeared on the 'Ethical Fashion' podcast to discuss sustainability and diversity within the industry
Virgil Abloh has joined the 'Ethical Fashion' podcast.
The 40-year-old fashion designer appeared alongside hosts Simone Cipriani and Clare Press on the sustainable fashion show as the first-ever guest for its second season on Thursday (25.03.21).
Speaking in the episode, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection and Off-White CEO spoke of the power of social media.
He said: “An Instagram post is as much of an artwork as a 300-look fashion collection. Something I made 20 years ago as a student — like my thesis [on] architecture … is just as valid as a new Nike shoe. There is no hierarchy.”
Elsewhere, the fashion muse explained that the reason he included the traditional Ghanaian textile, kente cloth, made of handwoven cloth strips of silk and cotton, in Louis Vuitton's show, was to show there should be a place for different cultures and traditions on the catwalk in order to not alienate people and make them feel like their history "isn’t part of the ecosystem".
He shared: “When my dad would go to a graduation or when we had Ghana Fest in Chicago, him and all his friends would get together. He wouldn’t wear a suit, he wouldn’t wear a European suit, he would wear kente cloth … and that is a fact of my reality; it’s not pop culture.
"The reason why I put it in the Louis Vuitton show is because not sharing cultures on that stage gives people complexes and makes people think their culture isn’t part of the ecosystem … And me, if I was 14 years old and I saw a Louis Vuitton show with that music and that style and that flair, and I saw people wearing kente — I might not have been so private with my cultural heritage.”
As far as he's concerned, the virus is just a lie designed to control the public.
Elton John's ten best songs on his 74th birthday.
On a night when barely anything was normal at the 63rd Grammy Awards history was made as Beyoncé not only won four awards but also became the most...
During a socially distanced 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Centre in downtown LA, Dua Lipa not only lifted an award for Best Pop Vocal...
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
'Another Love' singer Tom Odell has just announced details of his fourth album due for release in June this year.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.