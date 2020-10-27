Victoria Mahoney is directing 'Shadow Force', an action-drama movie starring Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown.
Victoria Mahoney is to direct 'Shadow Force', an action-drama led by Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown.
Mahoney will helm the new project for Lionsgate after previously serving as a second unit director on 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which made her the first woman to receive a directing credit on the famous sci-fi franchise.
The movie follows an estranged husband and wife (played by Washington and Brown) who have a bounty on their heads. The pair are forced to go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer – a unit that has been sent to kill both of them.
Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate, said: "Victoria is one of the most impressive and in-demand directors working today.
"Like with all of her work, she will bring iconic action, warmth, style, and gravitas to 'Shadow Force'. We know she, along with Kerry and Sterling and the talented production team will elevate this exciting production."
Washington and Brown added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Victoria Mahoney.
"Her vision is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and insight have already deepened this electrifying project."
Mahoney's other work includes directing episodes of TV shows such as 'Lovecraft County' and 'Grey's Anatomy'.
Kerry's Simpson Street and Sterling's Indian Meadows Productions are both producing the movie, along with Stephen 'Dr.' Love through his Made With Love Media company. The script has been written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
We truly are living some "Strange Days" right now, so The Struts' third output feels like one of the most appropriate albums we've heard all year.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...