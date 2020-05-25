The Venice Film Festival will go ahead in September.

Although there were doubts over the 2020 festival due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Luca Zaia, the governor of Veneto, has declared that the event will go ahead as planned from September 2 to 12.

Zaia, who is on the board of directors for the festival's Biennale di Venezia, has been quoted by local media as saying that there will most likely be fewer movies at the festival this year.

However, the full line-up is not due to be announced until late July.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Cate Blanchett will preside over the jury at this year's festival.

Festival director Alberto Barbera said: ''Cate Blanchett is not just an icon of contemporary cinema, courted by the greatest directors of the past 20 years and adored by moviegoers of every kind. Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields and to the protection of the environment, as well as her defense of the emancipation of women in a film industry still coming to terms with male prejudice, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole. Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a jury president.''

Blanchett added: ''Every year I look expectantly to the selection at Venice, and every year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world - a celebration of the provocative and inspirational medium that is cinema in all its forms. It is a privilege and a pleasure to be this year's jury president.''