Dutch dance group the Vengaboys have offered to represent the UK at next year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.
The Vengaboys want to represent the UK in next year's Eurovision song contest.
The Dutch dance troupe who had a string of hit singles in the 90s are offering their services for the 2022 competition as they can't fathom how last year's entry 'Embers' sung by James Newman ended up getting no points.
Speaking to the Guilty Pleasures column in the Metro newspaper, band member Robin Pors said: "We can represent the UK.
"I was so embarrassed because the UK was really good.
"The song was nice and the singer was nice but they were like, 'Whatever, zero points.' How was that even possible?
"Next year we are going to arrange it. We love the UK."
Robin's bandmate Denise Post-Van Rijswijk also revealed that the Vengaboys also once declined an invitation to party with Leonardo Di Caprio.
The 'Titanic' star asked them to join his table at a function but they had to get up early the next day for an appearance on morning television so had to say no thanks.
Denise revealed: "The next day we were doing 'The Big Breakfast' at 6am. We were like, 'Sorry, we have to go.'
"So that was quite embarrassing for him."
Despite getting zero points, the UK's 2021 entrant James Newman insists competing at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' had been "life-changing", and he was philosophical as to why he didn't get a single point.
James - who is the brother of 'Love Me Again' singer John Newman - said: "Maybe people just didn't like my music. We tried as hard as we could.
"I need time to process what it is that we could have done better.
"I genuinely had the best night of my life. I loved the crowd's reaction because I got a standing ovation and everyone was cheering."
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...