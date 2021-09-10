The Vengaboys are back with their first new music in 15 years.

The 90s Dutch Eurodance group - comprising Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-van Rijswijk, Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa - are back with a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's '1999'.

Singer Kim - who is also known as Captain Kim - has admitted their return is a long time coming, as they have been working on songs for years, but nothing was ever "good enough" to share with the world.

And the 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom', 'We’re Going To Ibiza' and 'Uncle John From Jamaica' hitmakers have revealed it was Charli herself who inspired them to make a comeback with '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)'.

The 47-year-old singer told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The whole idea came from Charli XCX. She spoke about us in interviews a couple of years ago then there was a headline saying, ‘Can Charli XCX bring Vengaboys back?’ We were already touring but we hadn’t made a hit record in years so we decided, let’s do that! So we borrowed her song.

“We released some stuff a while ago but it wasn’t good enough. But it feels different this time.”

1999 happens to be the year 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom' and 'We're Going To Ibiza' became the biggest songs of the summer, topping the charts across the globe.

And, all these years later, the Vengaboys still have a massive following and have had some crazy requests and interactions with fans.

Kim quipped: “The d*** pics are uncontrollable.”

While Robin, 43, added: “I’m used to it. I’ve seen a lot of body parts flying around.

“Somebody once offered to pay me 10,000 euros to ‘hang out’ with him, whatever that means. That was quite odd. It was in Ibiza. I didn’t do it, but I’ll take it as a compliment.”