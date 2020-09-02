'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett have announced on their podcast 'Give Them Lala ... with Randall' that they are expecting their first child together.
'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together.
The couple - who have been engaged since 2018 - announced their happy news on their 'Give Them Lala ... with Randall' podcast on Wednesday (02.09.20), the same day as Lala's 30th birthday.
She said: ''Today is my 30th birthday and I can't think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers. And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too... I am pregnant.''
Lala admits she has already felt her maternal instinct kick in and the changes in her body's hormones have already made her far more emotional.
She added: ''I am so excited, I feel very maternal and motherly.
''I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I'm like, it's happy or sad.''
It was only in August that Randall, 49, said that he and Lala were ''working'' on conceiving a baby following the postponement of their planned 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the child will be the first for them as a couple, Randall already has two daughters, London and Rylee, from his relationship with ex-partner Ambyr Childers.
