Lala Kent has revealed she started her beauty brand so she wouldn't be "dependent on a man".

The 31-year-old star - who welcomed her daughter Ocean into the world with then-fiance Randall Emmett before their split last month - has opened up on her Give Them Lala Beauty company and why she decided to launch her own firm.

On Tuesday's (14.12.21) episode of 'Vanderpump Rules' - which was filmed when they were still together - she said: "I started Give Them Lala because I wanted independence.

"I don't ever want to be dependent on a man. [Randall] definitely bought my Birkin [bag], but that's okay."

Movie producer Randall, 50, worked with Lala to hire her first personal assistant, and the reality star revealed her pride in growing her brand.

She added: "I know it may look like I'm twiddling my thumbs and maxing out Randall's credit card, but Give Them Lala Beauty has been around for five years.

"I started with six lip glosses. Now, here we are, a successful brand."

Meanwhile, she previously shrugged off the idea she was only with Randall because of his money.

Back in 2018, she said: "I met my dude, and I just fell head over feet. It was like, this is supposed to be this way.

"You can't fake a relationship and love and passion, and especially protecting it the way I have. I feel like it is something to be admired, not something to be dragged through the mud."