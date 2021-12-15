'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent explains she started her brand Give Them Lala Beauty so she wouldn't be "dependent on a man".
Lala Kent has revealed she started her beauty brand so she wouldn't be "dependent on a man".
The 31-year-old star - who welcomed her daughter Ocean into the world with then-fiance Randall Emmett before their split last month - has opened up on her Give Them Lala Beauty company and why she decided to launch her own firm.
On Tuesday's (14.12.21) episode of 'Vanderpump Rules' - which was filmed when they were still together - she said: "I started Give Them Lala because I wanted independence.
"I don't ever want to be dependent on a man. [Randall] definitely bought my Birkin [bag], but that's okay."
Movie producer Randall, 50, worked with Lala to hire her first personal assistant, and the reality star revealed her pride in growing her brand.
She added: "I know it may look like I'm twiddling my thumbs and maxing out Randall's credit card, but Give Them Lala Beauty has been around for five years.
"I started with six lip glosses. Now, here we are, a successful brand."
Meanwhile, she previously shrugged off the idea she was only with Randall because of his money.
Back in 2018, she said: "I met my dude, and I just fell head over feet. It was like, this is supposed to be this way.
"You can't fake a relationship and love and passion, and especially protecting it the way I have. I feel like it is something to be admired, not something to be dragged through the mud."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The title kind of gives away the ending of this harrowing true story, which is...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
While this thriller plays with themes of political ethics and ambition, it merely lets them...
A strong sense of camaraderie sets this edgy police thriller apart from the crowd. And...
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino -- has there ever been a better acting team?...