Mercedes Kilmer - the daughter of Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley - found acting ''unappealing'' when she was younger with her parents appearing in blockbusters.
Mercedes Kilmer found acting ''unappealing'' as a youngster because of her parents.
The 28-year-old actress - the daughter of acting duo Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley - appears alongside her father in her feature film debut 'Paydirt' but revealed that she had no desire to act when she was younger.
Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, Mercedes said: ''It's always been something I wanted to but when I was younger, the fact that my parents were both actors made it unappealing.
''I didn't want anyone to even know I was related to them, not because I don't love them but when I was younger I wanted to have my own experience of acting.''
Mercedes revealed that she can ''appreciate'' the performances of her parents in movies such as 'Willow' as she has grown older.
She explained: ''The closer I have become with them, the more I can appreciate their acting.
''As a kid I didn't want to watch my parent's movies. I'd be like, 'Oh their accents are really bad', because I know what their actual accents are like.
''Also, it was the last thing they wanted on in the house.''
She also opened up about the experience of working on a film set with her father - who has starred in films such as 'Top Gun' and 'Heat'.
Mercedes said: ''I loved working with my dad. He's such a trickster, so it's always fun. I witnessed him on set many times before but this was the first time I was actually involved.''
