Tyler, The Creator, Maneskin and Diplo are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The annual fan-voted awards ceremony takes place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on 21 November, with the latest crop of performers set to join the likes of Coldplay, BTS, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Diplo will be the DJ for the evening and 'Eurovision' 2021 winners Maneskin will be making their debut at the glitzy bash.

K-pop megastars BTS and 'WAP' hitmaker Megan will give the live debut of their hit remix of the former's track 'Butter'.

The Grammy-nominated septet also have the chance of taking home the Favourite Pop Song gong for ‘Butter, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year accolades, while the Houston rapper is up for three prizes, including Favourite Album Rap/ Hip-Hop for 'Good News'.

'Good 4 U' hitmaker Olivia leads the pack with seven nods, and will also take to the stage, as will Bad Bunny, who is set to perform ‘Lo Siento BB:/' with Tainy and Julieta Venegas for the first time.

The Latin megastar, Doja Cat and Giveon received five nods apiece, while The Weeknd has a total of six nominations.

Olivia is nominated in the Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, and New Artist of the Year categories, while 'drivers license' is up for Favourite Trending Song, Music Video, and Pop Song, and her song 'Sour' is shortlisted for Favourite Pop Album, putting her in with a good chance of breaking the record for most wins for a first-time nominee, which is currently held by Justin Bieber and Olivia Newton-John with four each.

Olivia will contest the Artist of the Year Awards against The Weeknd, last year's winner Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Drake.

Taylor and Ariana will also compete for Female Pop Artist against Olivia, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa, while the Male Pop Artist will see Justin Bieber attempt to take the accolade for the second year in a row if he can beat off competition from The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Lil Nas X.

The Weeknd is also up for Favourite Male R&B Artist, as well Favourite Music Video and Pop Song for 'Save Your Tears' and Favorite Latin Song for 'Hawai', his collaboration with Maluma.

Taylor currently holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 32, so will be hoping to add to her total again at the ceremony, at which her record 'evermore' is also up for Favorite Pop Album.

The likes of Billy Porter, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, JoJo Siwa, and Winnie Harlow will be dishing out prizes on the night.

Cardi B is hosting the star-studded bash.