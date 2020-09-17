Tyler Hubbard had to take his daughter Olivia to hospital on his pregnant wife Hayley's due date (16.09.20).

The Florida Georgia Line singer, whose spouse is expecting the couple's third child any time now, revealed their two-year-old girl required stitches after she ''busted her chin'' on a coffee table and so they had to head to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital in Nashville.

In a video on Instagram, he said: ''It's Hayley's due date, so we should be here delivering a baby, but we're actually here getting Liv's chin stitched up.

''She fell this afternoon in the living room and busted her chin open on the coffee table.''

And Olivia said: ''I was so brave!''

The 33-year-old country singer captioned the clip: ''Not exactly what we expected on hayley's due date, but that's life.

''We getting good at hitting these curve balls 2020 keeps throwing at us. Shout out to [Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt] for taking such good care of our angel. (sic)''

The pair - who also have 13-month-old son Luca Reed together - announced they have a new addition to the family on the way in March.

Tyler and Hayley - who tied the knot in 2015 - both shared two sweet snaps of their children on Instagram to reveal their happy news and admitted they were ''surprised'' to find out they are set to become parents again.

Alongside the professional pictures, they wrote: ''Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!

''We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2 (sic)''

Tyler and Hayley's son Luca arrived on his due date, and when he was just a few hours old, the proud parents could already see similarities between him and his older sister.

Hayley, 32, said at the time: ''Luca looks a lot like Liv did as a newborn.''