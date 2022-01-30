Rapper Ty Brasel has opened up about his deeply personal new project, 'Destiny: Vol 1.'.
Ty Brasel's new album is inspired by overcoming "adversities".
The Christian rapper - who has been compared to Post Malone - has opened up about how 'Destiny: Vol. 1.' contains his most personal lyrics about "dealing with my issues".
He explained to Wonderland magazine: "As I become more aware of my own heart and mind, dealing with my issues, I turn that into lyrics. So many of the songs on this new project have come out of me facing my problems head-on and reaching out when everything in me wants to turn away. We can overcome even the worst of adversities.”
Ty previously shared how prayer is involved in his songwriting process.
He said in a 2015 interview: "I find myself walking in circles most of the time when I write.
"I really take my time and don’t rush the process.
"It takes lot of prayer and reading God’s word constantly. I try to be culturally relevant and biblically sound."
The hip-hop star previously shared how he "gave my life to Christ" when he was eight, but due to his partying ways and drug use during his younger years, he didn't consider the relationship he has with God to be "serious" until around 2013.
He shared: "I gave my life to Christ when I was eight years old. However, I fell off many times throughout middle school, high school and even college due to a lifestyle of drugs and partying. I didn’t have a strong and serious relationship with God until about two years ago."
'Destiny: Vol. 1' is out now.
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...