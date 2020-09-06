Tristan Thompson treats his two-year-old daughter like a ''little princess''.

The 29-year-old basketball star has True with Khloe Kardashian, and a source close to the sportsman has revealed he's happy to ''spoil'' his daughter.

The insider told Us Weekly: ''Tristan often spoils her like she is daddy's little princess.

''He wants her to live her very best life in more ways than one.''

Tristan also has Prince, three, from an earlier relationship, but he previously admitted to treating his two children very differently.

Speaking in 2018, he shared: ''With a boy, it's just like, 'Hey, man, you'll be all right, man. Stop crying.'

''But, it's like, 'True, it's gonna be OK, you know? We're right here. daddy's here to feed you. It's me! Look, yeah!' [Raising a girl is] way different, but it's fun, though. It changes you.''

Tristan and Khloe are rumoured to have recently rekindled their romance, but a source close to the 36-year-old beauty has insisted she ''doesn't really care'' what people think of her love life.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously split from Tristan after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods.

The insider said: ''At this point, Khloe doesn't really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan.

''She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion.''

Despite the speculation, Khloe's focus remains on raising her daughter.

The source added: ''[Khloe is only concerned about] her little girl and raising her with her father, having him in her life, figuring out things with Tristan and having a healthy relationship dynamic across the board.

''[The Kardashian/Jenner family are] supportive and don't judge. [They] just want Khloe to be happy, for them to work things out and set a positive example for True.''