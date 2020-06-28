Tristan Thompson thanked his ex Khloe Kardashian for helping him to ''learn and grow'' as he marked her 36th birthday on Saturday (27.06.20).

The basketball player paid tribute to his former girlfriend - with whom he has daughter True, two - as he thanked her for being an ''incredible person''.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of the three of them and wrote: ''I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)''

It comes after a source revealed that Khloe and Tristan have grown ''closer'' throughout the lockdown after quarantining together so they can both share childcare duties of their two-year-old daughter True.

An insider said: ''They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him.''

Khloe is said to be ''reconnecting'' with Tristan in lockdown, after once falling out when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods just weeks before Khloe gave birth to their baby two years ago.

A source said recently: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences.''