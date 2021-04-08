Tosin Cole and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. are to star in a 'House Party' reboot.

The pair have been tapped for the reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy flick, which is being helmed by music video director Calmatic in his feature filmmaking debut.

Basketball legend LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce the film for the SpringHill Company, which was seen a high priority for the producers as they both loved the movie growing up and see a project that has franchise potential like the original – which spawned four sequels.

The original movie was directed by Reginald Hudlin and follows a high school student (Christopher 'Kid' Reid) sneaking off to his friend's (Christopher 'Play' Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night of antics, music and plenty of fun.

'House Party' became a surprise box-office hit and is credited with catapulting hip-hop music into the mainstream through the presence of the duo Kid 'n Play.

It also launched the careers of Hudlin, Reid, Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell and the group Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori have written the script for the project, which Reginald and Warrington Hudlin are executive producing with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill.

Tosin previously played companion Ryan Sinclar in the long-running sci-fi TV series 'Doctor Who' while Jorge's previous film credits include 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', its sequel 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Bumblebee'.