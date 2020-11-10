The top 50 rewatchable British films have been revealed.

Google has teamed up with the British Film Insitute (BFI) to reveal the most rewatchable movies from the past 50 years to mark the launch of the Pixel 5 phone.

People have found sanctuary in lockdown in reliving classic films with many new movies delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A poll by Google Pixel 5 found that 58 per cent of people enjoy watching a film more the second time and 61 per cent of the UK have watched a movie specifically to feel nostalgic.

The 50 Most Rewatchable British Films list is broken down into genres, from hilarious comedies such as 'Shaun of the Dead' and cult classics such as 'Trainspotting'.

Dr. Wing Yee Cheung, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and researcher on nostalgia at the University of Winchester, said: "These movies are embedded with sensory memories of when we first watched them and whom we watched them with, which are key triggers of nostalgia. We can take the opportunity during the lockdown to create more positive memories with people in our social bubble for future recollection."

The BFI Top 50 Rewatchable Films:

Laugh:

East is East (1999)

Gosford Park (2001)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

In the Loop (2009)

Four Lions (2010)

Sightseers (2012)

Scare:

28 Days Later (2002)

Romance:

A Room With A View (1985)

Truly Madly Deeply (1990)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Atonement (2007)

Weekend (2011)

Phantom Thread (2017)

Drama:

The Go Between (1971)

Barry Lyndon (1975)

The Long Good Friday (1980)

Orlando (1992)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The English Patient (1996)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

This is England (2006)

Fish Tank (2009)

Locke (2013)

Pride (2014)

The Souvenir (2019)

Action:

Attack the Block (2011)

Skyfall (2012)

Cult:

Performance (1970)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

The Wicker Man (1973)

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Quadrophenia (1979)

Babylon (1980)

Withnail & I (1987)

Trainspotting (1996)

Dog Soldiers (2002)

Children of Men (2006)

Moon (2009)

Under the Skin (2013)

Duke of Burgundy (2014)

Biography:

24 Hour Party People (2002)

Amy (2010)

Good Vibrations (2012)

Belle (2013)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Favourite (2018)