'Everything's Waiting For You' singer Tom Speight will pop Queen Elizabeth on the guestlist for his next London gig.
Tom Speight has offered Queen Elizabeth a spot on the guestlist at his next London gig.
The ‘Everything’s Waiting For You’ singer recently performed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace as part of his current intimate tour of lucky fans’ homes but because the monarch is currently staying at her Windsor Castle residence, Tom wants to offer her another opportunity to see him in action.
He said: “When the idea of the garden gigs came to me, I never imagined I’d end up performing in the grandest garden of them all.
“It’s a shame the queen wasn’t peeking out of her window at the time but my bags are all packed to return to touring and I’ll be adding Her Majesty to the guest list for the next London show.”
Tom’s personalised garden gigs range in size from small flats to a nine-bedroom abode in the Cotswolds and he’s had a great time reconnecting with his fans.
He said: “It’s been amazing to reconnect with the fans and bring live music back in some form. I’ve missed playing the songs and feeling the buzz of performing.”
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer also has a famous fan in the form of Ricky Gervais and he recently admitted he’d love to soundtrack the comic’s next project.
Tom recently reached out to the ‘Office’ star to share his latest single, ‘See You Soon’ – which was inspired by the comedian’s Netflix series ‘After Life’ – and after getting the seal of approval from Ricky, he’s hopeful they could work together in the future.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I’ve been the biggest fan of Ricky’s work for the last 20 years from ‘The Office’ to ‘After Life’. He is a genius in my eyes…
“Fingers crossed I can maybe provide some music one day for Ricky’s next project.”
Not only did Ricky - who has been busy with his stand-up show and the upcoming third series of 'After Life' - think the track was “beautiful”, he also shared the video on his own Twitter account and Tom was thrilled to see his viewing figures surge as a result.
He added: “I was blown away that he not only liked my music but wanted to share it with his 14 million followers on Twitter.”
Tom’s new album, ‘Everything’s Waiting For You’, is released on 24 September.
