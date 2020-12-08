Tom Pelphrey and Idina Menzel are to star in 'American Murderer'.

The pair have been tapped to feature in the indie flick and will be joined in the project by Ryan Phillippe and Jacki Weaver.

Tom, 38, is to lead the cast as infamous conman and fugitive Jason Derek Brown in the movie – which has been written and directed by Matthew Gentile.

The movie is based on the true story of Brown, a charismatic crook who bankrolls a luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams. When his funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and becomes the FBI's most unlikely fugitive in the process.

Phillippe has been cast as the FBI agent tasked to hunt him down.

Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel will produce for the Travelling Picture Show company alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker under the GiGi Films banner.

Tom is currently starring in 'Mank' as Joseph Mankiewicz while Idina is set to star opposite Camila Cabello in the retelling of 'Cinderella'. She has also voiced the character of Queen Elsa in the 'Frozen' films.

The 49-year-old star previously revealed that she would be "happy" to make several more 'Frozen' movies as both the original and sequel have proved popular with audiences.

Idina said: "I can see a 'Frozen 3'. I can see a' Frozen 3', '4', and '5', it's whether they want to make them. I'm happy to be involved."

She also suggested that the 'Frozen' sequel is better than the original 2013 film.

Menzel said: "I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know?"