Tom Grennan wants to collaborate with Sir Tom Jones.

The 26-year-old singer became friends with the 'What's New Pussycat?' legend Jones, 81, after it became apparent that he was a fan of the young musician.

Tom Grennan said: "I am now good friends with Tom Jones, which is very cool. The stories he's got are crazy. Tom has seen it all, done it all and and met everybody under the sun but he's still a really down-to-earth guy. I'd love to do a song with him, but who knows?"

His revelations come after a year which has seen the newcomer score three top ten singles, join forces with fellow pop stars Calvin Harris and Ella Henderson as well as duetting with Mimi Webb at Capital Radio's Jingle Bell Ball but the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker - who has been nominated for two BRIT Awards - is now focussing on recording the follow-up to his chart-topping debut album.

He told The Daily Star: "I'd love to get in the studio with Mimi but right now I'm focussing on what I need to do for my next record. I love doing collaborations and there are loads of different people I'd love to work with but the time needs to be right."

The singer - who covered 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' with Mimi Webb will take to the stage once again for BBC's 'Top of the Pops' Christmas Day special.

He said: "My favourite Christmas song is 'Fairytale of New York'. ['Top of the Pops'] will be a lovely festive show to round things off."