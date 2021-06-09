Tom Grennan is set to perform at Amazon’s Prime Day Live on June 16, where he will be be joined by singer-songwriter Mimi Webb and lyricist and rapper Shaybo
Tom Grennan is set to perform at Amazon’s Prime Day Live on June 16.
The 26-year-old musician will join singer-songwriter Mimi Webb and lyricist and rapper Shaybo for Prime Day Live, which is a free livestreamed event presented by Amazon Music.
In a statement, Tom said: “We all know the incredible effect that music can have on our mental state and loads of us can recall a time where hearing that one song at exactly the right moment boosted our mood or gave us that spark of motivation. It feels like a long time coming but I’m so excited to finally be getting back out there and playing new music.”
Prime Day Live is also set to shine a light on several mental health charities that have been put under strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing, and Making Me.
And Tom couldn’t be happier to have his first concert post-COVID carry such an “important” message.
He added: “I’m so glad that my first gig back is for such an important reason – highlighting the incredible work of mental health charity workers across the UK who dedicate their time to help others and have been instrumental in helping the nation through the pandemic.”
Each artist will perform a 30-minute set live on stage, with an intimate audience of invited guests from YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me, thanking them for their work and celebrating the healing power of music.
As well as raising awareness of the vital work of these mental health charities across the UK, Amazon will also be making a donation to each of the charities.
Prime Day Live will take place on June 16 at 7:30pm BST, and will be available to watch on Twitch and through the Amazon Music app.
