Tom Grennan has joined forces with InKlick x Metropolis for a special virtual gig.

The British singer-songwriter will debut new songs from his upcoming second studio album, 'Evering Road', during the live-stream on February 5 (7pm GMT).

Fans who pre-order the LP will get access to tickets for the concert.

What's more, some of his loyal followers will get the chance to appear on stage with Tom and interact with him.

The 'Royal Highness' singer said in a statement: “I’ve missed performing live so much and am buzzing to get back on stage again. I’ve got something super special planned and cannot wait to see you all singing along with me at home!”

The InKlick x Metropolis gig follows Tom's performance for Live Nation and MelodyVR's 'Live From O2 Academy Brixton' virtual concert series in October.

'Evering Road' is released on March 5 and is the follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 LP 'Lighting Matches'.

The record is named after the East London address Tom shared with his ex-girlfriend.

A press release stated that the collection is a "hub of love, heartbreak and redemption".

It features the previously released singles: 'Oh Please', 'This is the Place', 'Little Bit of Love', 'Amen' and 'Something Better'.

Pre-order ‘Evering Road’ to get tickets for the InKlick x Metropolis show.