Tom Grennan would love to duet with "magical" Lady GaGa.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed his dream collaborators are the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker and the pop producer, who has worked on hits for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Maroon 5.

Speaking on 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1, he said: "I would love to work with Lady Gaga. I think she would probably take the hook... she would make it a hit! She's a legend, I love her and her voice is just magical. I would love to work with Gaga and I would love to work with Benny Blanco as well."

Meanwhile, the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker revealed the only thing that would stop him crying as a baby was hearing Oasis' 1996 hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

Asked what his favourite 90s tune is, he replied: "For me it has to be 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis. When I was born my mum and dad were working and my cousin from Ireland, his name is Declan, he would babysit me. I was the loudest cryer apparently and he would put on 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and I would just stop crying. That was his way of getting me to shut up basically. Obviously I don't remember it but there's this weird thing in me that kind of does remember it. It's probably just because I've been told the story so much and I remember it. It still makes me feel so calm now."