Tom Grennan is trying to adopt a vegan diet.

The 'Oh Please' singer has revealed he's doing his best to eat no dairy and meat products, but it's not been easy, as he slipped up on the first day by chowing down on some chicken wings.

Asking his fans for some advice on how to go vegan, Tom said on his Instagram Story: ''Today I was going to go vegan, but I didn't because I ate some chicken wings. Soz, but tomorrow I'm going to start a vegan diet so if you've got any tips or recipes, send me them over, because I want to challenge myself to a vegan diet.

''I want to do it for a week. If I like it, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, so on, so on.''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Brit recently announced that he will play 12 drive-in concerts this summer.

The 'Barbed Wire's singer will perform at a number of venues in the UK in August in cities such as Leeds, Edinburgh and London as part of the 'Live From The Drive-In' tour.

He said: ''This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I've missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again.''

Tom is set to be release his second studio album in early 2021.

On the follow-up to 2018 debut 'Lighting Matches', Tom previously told BANG Showbiz: ''It's amazing, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.''