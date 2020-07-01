Tom Grennan has revealed he's trying to go vegan but he needs some advice on how to stick to the strict diet.
Tom Grennan is trying to adopt a vegan diet.
The 'Oh Please' singer has revealed he's doing his best to eat no dairy and meat products, but it's not been easy, as he slipped up on the first day by chowing down on some chicken wings.
Asking his fans for some advice on how to go vegan, Tom said on his Instagram Story: ''Today I was going to go vegan, but I didn't because I ate some chicken wings. Soz, but tomorrow I'm going to start a vegan diet so if you've got any tips or recipes, send me them over, because I want to challenge myself to a vegan diet.
''I want to do it for a week. If I like it, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, so on, so on.''
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Brit recently announced that he will play 12 drive-in concerts this summer.
The 'Barbed Wire's singer will perform at a number of venues in the UK in August in cities such as Leeds, Edinburgh and London as part of the 'Live From The Drive-In' tour.
He said: ''This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I've missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again.''
Tom is set to be release his second studio album in early 2021.
On the follow-up to 2018 debut 'Lighting Matches', Tom previously told BANG Showbiz: ''It's amazing, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.