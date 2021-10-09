'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker Tom Grennan reveals how he was inspired by Sir Elton John, Alex Turner, Aretha Franklin and more for his latest album.
Tom Grennan was inspired by Sir Elton John, Amy Winehouse and Alex Turner for 'Evering Road'.
The 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker - who topped the UK album charts when he released his second record earlier this year - has opened up about the artists who inspired him as he was working on the LP.
Speaking to Music Feeds, he said: "The Back To Black album; wow. Amy’s voice: the way she plays with melodies is what I wanted to try on the record."
Tom has also had 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' on repeat, and paid tribute to Elton's influence on him.
He added: "He’s a legend. I listened A LOT to the album 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' from Elton."
When it comes to Alex Turner, he revealed his admiration for the way the Arctic Monkeys and Last Shadow Puppets star "makes people think through music".
The likes of Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin shaped Tom's writing and performing for 'Evering Road' too as he took inspiration from each of them in different ways.
He said: "Ray Charles. What a musician. He definitely inspired the making of the album.
"[Aretha Frankin's] voice is unreal! I wanted to be put a modern twist on it and do my own thing."
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
As the summer ended and Fall arrived, some great new releases dropped in September, including the first new music from ABBA in 40 years!
On the 1st October 1991 Prince, together with a new backing band - The New Power Generation, released his 13th full length studio album - 'Diamonds...
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Having just released his new single - 'Cut To The Chaser', Southampton's Matt Bisgrove (aka Darling Darling) is "riding off the crest of the wave".
Thirty years ago the landscape of popular music was changed forever when Nirvana released their seminal, era defining second album, 'Nevermind'.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...