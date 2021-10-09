Tom Grennan was inspired by Sir Elton John, Amy Winehouse and Alex Turner for 'Evering Road'.

The 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker - who topped the UK album charts when he released his second record earlier this year - has opened up about the artists who inspired him as he was working on the LP.

Speaking to Music Feeds, he said: "The Back To Black album; wow. Amy’s voice: the way she plays with melodies is what I wanted to try on the record."

Tom has also had 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' on repeat, and paid tribute to Elton's influence on him.

He added: "He’s a legend. I listened A LOT to the album 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' from Elton."

When it comes to Alex Turner, he revealed his admiration for the way the Arctic Monkeys and Last Shadow Puppets star "makes people think through music".

The likes of Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin shaped Tom's writing and performing for 'Evering Road' too as he took inspiration from each of them in different ways.

He said: "Ray Charles. What a musician. He definitely inspired the making of the album.

"[Aretha Frankin's] voice is unreal! I wanted to be put a modern twist on it and do my own thing."