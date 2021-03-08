Tom Grennan's new album helped him "get over" a bad break-up.

The 'Found What I've Been Looking For' hitmaker admitted he was the "toxic" partner in a relationship and though the romance came to an end, pouring his feelings into his upcoming LP 'Evering Road' has helped him to "work" on himself and he thinks he's come out a better person.

He told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "‘The whole album is about a time when I was in a relationship and I really didn’t love myself at all. I couldn’t love anybody else until I loved myself.

"I was the toxic one in that relationship and I had a lot of work to do on myself. I have done and to be honest I am a whole different human being now.

"I didn’t love myself at all.

"Writing songs about that last relationship was therapy. It was me holding my hands up and going, 'I did make mistakes but I am a human being as well.'

"Unfortunately, I lost somebody at the time who I really did love. Putting it on a song is how I got over it."

And the 26-year-old singer is now feeling "very happy" as he's in a new relationship and is hopeful things are going in "the right direction".

He added: "I’ve met somebody and I am a very happy man right now. I am a man of mystery but things are moving in the right direction."

Meanwhile, the 'Let's Go Home Together' singer recently revealed he loves "s*** tattoos" and has even inked himself.

He said: "I love s*** tattoos.

"I tattooed myself the other day. I bought a needle and ink and I sat watching the football tattooing myself. I've tattooed a cube on my knee."