Tom Grennan has unveiled his second studio album, 'Evering Road'.

Ahead of the 'Royal Highness' hitmaker's performance for Live Nation and MelodyVR's 'Live From O2 Academy Brixton' virtual concert series this evening (02.10.20), Tom has revealed the track-listing and title for his follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 LP 'Lighting Matches'.

The album, which will be released on March 5, 2021, is named after the East London address Tom shared with his ex-girlfriend.

As per a press release, the collection is a ''hub of love, heartbreak and redemption''.

Tom has also shared the track 'Amen', a gospel-tinged number which he explained is ''about being in an internal battle, whether that's with yourself, something or someone else. In my case it was battling with my relationship and making decisions on what I actually wanted. I'm not a religious man, but we all believe and find our release in something! Be it family, friendship, freedom, football - Amen!!''

'Evering Road' will also feature the previously released singles, 'Oh Please' and 'This Is The Place'.

Making the album was like therapy for the 25-year-old singer/songwriter and he hopes by sharing his experience of heartbreak he can help others.

He said: ''This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. 'Evering Road' documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I've learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space. Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it's so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I'm just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.''

Tom is also set to embark on a European tour next April, with UK dates set to be announced.

The track-listing for 'Evering Road' is:

1. 'If Only'

2. 'Something Better'

3. 'Little Bit Of Love'

4. 'Amen'

5. 'It Hurts'

6. 'Never Be A Right Time'

7. 'This Is The Place'

8. 'Sweeter Then'

9. 'Make My Mind Up'

10. 'Second Time'

11. 'You Matter To Me'

12. 'Oh Please'

13. 'I Don't Need A Reason'

14. 'Love Has Different Ways To Say Goodbye'