Tom Grennan has announced a collaboration with Calvin Harris.

The 'Found What I’ve Been Looking For' singer took to social media to share a short preview of his track with the DJ superstar, 'By Your Side', which is out on June 4.

He wrote: "I’ve been trying to keep this a secret for a minute now, the big man Calvin Harris asked me if I wanted to jump on a tune and honestly I can’t believe it!"

The collaboration with the 'Giant' hitmaker comes after he teamed up with Ella Henderson on 'Let's Go Home Together'.

The track was co-written with James Arthur - who was also originally meant to sing on the track - and Ella had been performing it live years before.

She said: “This song has always been so special to me that I kept going back to it. Tom and I have been friends for years, I love his voice and I’m so happy we got to do this together.”

The 'Oh Please' star commented: "When Ella hit me up and played me this song and then asked me to join her on it, I was absolutely buzzin'. Ella is a good mate of mine and it's so sick to finally get to sing together!"

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter - who released his chart-topping second studio album, 'Evering Road', in March - recently revealed his dream duet partner is Lady Gaga.

He said: "I would love to work with Lady Gaga. I think she would probably take the hook... she would make it a hit! She's a legend, I love her and her voice is just magical. I would love to work with Gaga and I would love to work with Benny Blanco as well."