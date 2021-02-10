Tom Grennan has announced his biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The British singer-songwriter will play the iconic 10,000-capacity venue on September 30, 2021, in celebration of his upcoming second studio album, 'Evering Road', which is released on March 5.

He said: “I am BUZZING to announce my biggest ever headline show yet! I’ve missed playing live so much, it’s going to be so special to get on stage and connect with my fans again. Alexandra Palace, let’s do this!”

Last weekend, Tom’s virtual gig, which saw him debut new music from the hotly-anticipated LP, temporarily crashed as 27,000 fans joined the live-stream.

The ‘Royal Highness’ singer commented: “That was amazing, I can’t believe we broke the internet!”

Back in October, Tom played Live Nation and MelodyVR's 'Live From O2 Academy Brixton' virtual concert series.

'Evering Road' is the follow-up to the Bedford-born star's acclaimed 2018 LP 'Lighting Matches'.

The record is named after the East London address Tom shared with his ex-girlfriend.

A press release stated that the collection is a "hub of love, heartbreak and redemption".

It features the previously released singles: 'Oh Please', 'This is the Place', 'Little Bit of Love', 'Amen' and 'Something Better'.

Tickets for Tom's Alexandra Palace show are on sale from February 19, with exclusive fan pre-orders available from February 17 via Tom’s official online store.