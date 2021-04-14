Tom Grennan, Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have been added to the line-up for The Big Feastival.

Blur rocker and cheesemaker Alex James' annual music and food festival is set to return on August Bank Holiday (August 27 – 29 August 2021) on his idyllic Cotswolds farm in Gloucestershire.

The event was postponed last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back with the same acts this summer, including the likes of Rag‘n’Bone Man, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Zara Larsson.

And it's just been confirmed that the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker, the pop singer-songwriter - who was due to join Niall Horan on his 'Nice to Meet Ya Tour' before the pandemic scuppered his plans - and the kitchen disco pop queen, respectively, are the latest additions to bill.

Also performing across the three-day event - which is sponsored by M&S - is the likes of Tom Walker, Max & Harvey, Norman Jay, Reef, and regulars The Cuban Brothers.

Plus, getting the party started on Friday night is DJ-and-producer Sigala.

There will also be a special performance from The Alex James Orchestra, a Feastival exclusive.

The 52-year-old host said in a press release: “I cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the farm this summer for our 10th Birthday party! We’re all in need of a serious celebration this year so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet. Roll on August!"

In a statement announcing the cancellation of the 2020 event, Alex said at the time: “The highlight of the summer is having you join us on the farm but the safety of everyone always has to come first. I will miss your smiling faces in the Cheese Hub and in front of the Main Stage. My heart goes out from my family to yours. Stay safe, keep well and I can’t wait to see you in 2021. Let’s make it a bumper one!”

For full information on the music, food and family programmes, days splits, and to purchase tickets, visit: www.thebigfeastival.com