Alex James' Big Feastival has just added Tom Grennan, Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to the epic bill.
Tom Grennan, Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have been added to the line-up for The Big Feastival.
Blur rocker and cheesemaker Alex James' annual music and food festival is set to return on August Bank Holiday (August 27 – 29 August 2021) on his idyllic Cotswolds farm in Gloucestershire.
The event was postponed last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back with the same acts this summer, including the likes of Rag‘n’Bone Man, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Zara Larsson.
And it's just been confirmed that the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker, the pop singer-songwriter - who was due to join Niall Horan on his 'Nice to Meet Ya Tour' before the pandemic scuppered his plans - and the kitchen disco pop queen, respectively, are the latest additions to bill.
Also performing across the three-day event - which is sponsored by M&S - is the likes of Tom Walker, Max & Harvey, Norman Jay, Reef, and regulars The Cuban Brothers.
Plus, getting the party started on Friday night is DJ-and-producer Sigala.
There will also be a special performance from The Alex James Orchestra, a Feastival exclusive.
The 52-year-old host said in a press release: “I cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the farm this summer for our 10th Birthday party! We’re all in need of a serious celebration this year so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet. Roll on August!"
In a statement announcing the cancellation of the 2020 event, Alex said at the time: “The highlight of the summer is having you join us on the farm but the safety of everyone always has to come first. I will miss your smiling faces in the Cheese Hub and in front of the Main Stage. My heart goes out from my family to yours. Stay safe, keep well and I can’t wait to see you in 2021. Let’s make it a bumper one!”
For full information on the music, food and family programmes, days splits, and to purchase tickets, visit: www.thebigfeastival.com
Olly Alexander shows off his journey of self-love in the video for Years & Years' newest single 'Starstruck'; the lead track from his forthcoming...
Eight songs about female power that you definitely need to hear right now.
Shirley Manson is well known for her vocal political views, and she takes no prisoners with Garbage's latest single 'The Men Who Rule The World'.
The biggest names in music royalty.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...