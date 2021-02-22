Tom Grennan could end up with a dodgy tattoo by Ella Henderson if their duet goes to number one.
Tom Grennan has agreed to allow Ella Henderson to tattoo him if their duet, 'Let's Go Home Together', reaches No1.
The pair have just dropped the flirtatious track, which includes a line about "bad tattoos", and Ella suggested it would be "funny" for her to design a piece of body art to ink onto the 'Barbed Wire' singer.
She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "What would be funny is if I watched a video tutorial of how to tattoo and I get to add a tattoo of my choice on to you, Tom!"
And the 26-year-old star, a novice tattooer himself, has seemingly suggested he'd be willing to let the 25-year-old pop star tattoo him anywhere, including his face, should the song top the Official UK Chart.
Her duet partner replied: "No problem, if this goes to No1 then 100% you can put it on my face if you want."
However, it could prove challenging, as Ella admitted: "I might faint as I have a fear of needles!"
Tom added: "I love s*** tattoos.
"I tattooed myself the other day. I bought a needle and ink and I sat watching the football tattooing myself. I've tattooed a cube on my knee."
‘Let’s Go Home Together’ was co-written with James Arthur - who was also originally meant to sing on the track - and Ella had been performing it live years before.
In a press release, she said: “This song has always been so special to me that I kept going back to it. Tom and I have been friends for years, I love his voice and I’m so happy we got to do this together.”
The 'Oh Please' star commented: "When Ella hit me up and played me this song and then asked me to join her on it, I was absolutely buzzin'. Ella is a good mate of mine and it's so sick to finally get to sing together!"
