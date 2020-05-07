WWE superstar Titus O'Neil has revealed Terry Crews almost had a longer stint with the company but 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' meant their schedules didn't match up.
Titus O'Neil revealed Terry Crews was close to working with WWE before 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' made its return.
The 43-year-old superstar has opened up about the 51-year-old actor - who appeared in a promo video at 'SummerSlam' in 2018 - and his plans with the company, which were derailed when NBC decided to bring back the beloved sitcom after Fox sensationally cancelled the show.
Titus told Metro.co.uk: ''We were hoping to do more with him, but then 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' came back.
''He had to leave that Sunday instead of being with us for that week - but if the opportunity arises, I'm almost positive we'll be working together very soon.''
While Titus expects Terry to work with WWE more in the future, he also suggested he would be a perfect fit for the company.
He added: ''He's got great personality, he's 51 years old and still looks like he's 25...
''He's in excellent shape, he's a great personality - and he's very respectful, which is the number one rule in our company.
''Have respect for one another, have respect for the craft, have respect the fans, and so I think he would've fit in perfectly fine with us. Who knows, he may end up doing something with us.''
Terry recently discussed his own respect for WWE and the talent of its performers, and revealed he almost went into wrestling as a career after getting a taste for it two decades ago.
Back in 1999, he played T-Money on US Gladiator-style show 'Battle Dome' and enjoyed a short stint with World Championship Wrestling the following year - which came just months before WCW was bought out by WWE.
Terry explained: ''What you do every week, every other day up there in that wrestling ring is phenomenal. You know, I almost ended up in wrestling, man. I was this close.''
