'Titane' has won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Director Julia Ducournau became only the second woman to receive the prestigious honour and the first female to win it alone thanks to her work on the controversial movie, which features Agathe Rousselle as a young woman who goes on the run disguised as a missing boy after killing a man, and has sex with a car.

This year's Cannes Jury president, Spike Lee, accidentally announced the Palme d'Or winner early during Saturday's (17.07.21) gala.

He was told in French to announce the "first prize", but misunderstood he was meant to read the first category on the list and read out the Palme d'Or instead.

He said: "I apologise for messing up."

The ceremony continued as normal before Spike was joined by Sharon Stone to officially announce 'Titane' as the winner.

When she took to the stage to accept the prestigious honour, Julia said: "This evening has been perfect because it's been imperfect."

The 'Do the Right Thing' filmmaker later addressed his gaffe and admitted he'd "messed up".

He said: “I have no excuses. I messed up. I’m a big sports fan. It’s like the guy at the end of the game in the foul line, he misses the free throw, or a guy misses a kick.

"So no apologies… I was very specific to speak to the people of Cannes and tell them that I apologise. They said forget about it.”

The festival's second-most prestigious honour, the Grand Prix, saw a tie for the prize between Juho Kuosmanen's 'Compartment No. 6 and Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero'.

Best Director went to Leos Carax for the musical 'Annette', which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

'The Worst Person In the World' star Renate Reinsve was named Best Actress, and Best Actor was awarded to Caleb Landry Jones for his performance in 'Nitram'.