Thomas Kail is to direct a remake of 'Fiddler on the Roof'.

The 42-year-old director is to helm an adaptation of the iconic musical for MGM and he will also serve as a producer on the film with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick, whilst Steven Levenson is penning the script.

'Fiddler on the Roof' was previously adapted for the cinema by Norman Jewison in 1971 and won three Academy Awards.

Kail has previously collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'In The Heights' and 'Hamilton', winning a Tony Award for directing the latter. He also helmed the Disney+ movie adaptation of 'Hamilton' and the television series 'Fosse/Verdon'.

In a statement on the announcement, Thomas said: ''It has been a life-long dream of mine to direct Fiddler, though I always imagined I would do it on stage.

''I am so over-joyed to have the opportunity to make a new film version with Mike De Luca at MGM, where so many transcendent musical movies have been made.

''I'm proud to partner with Dan Jinks, Aaron Harnick and my great pal, Steven Levenson, to honour this work that has profoundly inspired me and millions of others.''

MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca added: ''MGM's nearly centuries-long legacy of great film musicals continues with the great Tommy Kail's new feature adaptation of one of Broadway's most enduring classics.

''Along with the formidable team of Dan, Aaron and Steven, we are thrilled they have come aboard to steward one of the great musicals to the big screen.''